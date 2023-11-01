Advertisement
Elon Musk's X Post Makes This Meme Coin Jump 94%

article image
Yuri Molchan
Elon Musk celebrates his pet dog's birthday, pushing same-name meme cryptocurrency up by almost 94%
Wed, 11/01/2023 - 09:43
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Tech tycoon and owner of X platform Elon Musk has published an X post as he celebrates the birthday of his pet dog, Marvin. He also has a Shiba Inu dog named Floki, but today Musk posted a cute-looking picture of Marvin.

In the same way that Musk's Floki inspired the meme cryptocurrencies Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki (FLOKI), Marvin has become the basis for several meme coins — Marvin Inu (MARVIN), Elon's Marvin, MarvinInu and Floki Marvin — as the creators seem to have an ambition to make healthy profits on the name of Elon Musk's pet dog.

Marvin Inu 94% up on Elon Musk's tweet

The celebratory X post of Musk pushed the price of Marvin Inu up by nearly 94%, allowing it to reach the $0.0000014 level, which is slightly less than the second largest meme coin by market cap, SHIB, is trading at at the moment ($0.00000768).

MARVIN holds the 2,375th position on the CoinMarketCap website, and over the past 24 hours, its trading volume has surged by an astounding 74,046.81%, reaching $525,374.

MarvinInu_ElonMusk
Image via CoinMarketCap

Earlier this year, several other meme and AI-based coins reacted with explosive growth after Musk mentioned them in his tweets. One of those meme coins was Milady Meme Coin (LADYS); it went up by a whopping 12,056% then. After that, it was listed by several large crypto exchanges, including Crypto.com.

The crypto community eagerly responded to Musk's tweet, wishing dog Marvin a happy birthday.

DogeDesigner user of X app even wrote: "Happy Birthday Doge!" hinting at Elon Musk's favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin. Musk frequently endorses DOGE in his X posts. In the past, one his DOGE tweets could lead to a massive jump in the price of this original meme token.

article image
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

