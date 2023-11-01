Elon Musk's X Post Makes This Meme Coin Jump 94%

Tech tycoon and owner of X platform Elon Musk has published an X post as he celebrates the birthday of his pet dog, Marvin. He also has a Shiba Inu dog named Floki, but today Musk posted a cute-looking picture of Marvin.
In the same way that Musk's Floki inspired the meme cryptocurrencies Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki (FLOKI), Marvin has become the basis for several meme coins — Marvin Inu (MARVIN), Elon's Marvin, MarvinInu and Floki Marvin — as the creators seem to have an ambition to make healthy profits on the name of Elon Musk's pet dog.
Marvin Inu 94% up on Elon Musk's tweet
The celebratory X post of Musk pushed the price of Marvin Inu up by nearly 94%, allowing it to reach the $0.0000014 level, which is slightly less than the second largest meme coin by market cap, SHIB, is trading at at the moment ($0.00000768).
MARVIN holds the 2,375th position on the CoinMarketCap website, and over the past 24 hours, its trading volume has surged by an astounding 74,046.81%, reaching $525,374.
Earlier this year, several other meme and AI-based coins reacted with explosive growth after Musk mentioned them in his tweets. One of those meme coins was Milady Meme Coin (LADYS); it went up by a whopping 12,056% then. After that, it was listed by several large crypto exchanges, including Crypto.com.
The crypto community eagerly responded to Musk's tweet, wishing dog Marvin a happy birthday.
DogeDesigner user of X app even wrote: "Happy Birthday Doge!" hinting at Elon Musk's favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin. Musk frequently endorses DOGE in his X posts. In the past, one his DOGE tweets could lead to a massive jump in the price of this original meme token.