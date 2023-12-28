Advertisement
AD

Elon Musk's AI and Meme Tweet Explodes Crypto Community

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Elon Musk's recent tweet about AI memes sets crypto community abuzz, Dogecoin army in particular
Thu, 28/12/2023 - 12:26
Elon Musk's AI and Meme Tweet Explodes Crypto Community
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Tech billionaire and innovator and owner of the X social media platform Elon Musk has addressed his 167.4 million followers with a tweet dedicated to memes.

Advertisement

Musk often posts memes on his X page and is a great fan of them. Now, his post seems to have an underlying message, since it is about AI and expresses concerns about whether it can have a negative impact on the future of humanity.

The crypto community got engaged in a wave of enthusiastic responses to Musk, though, seeing nothing but his reference to memes in this post. A cofounder of the original meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, also reacted to that post.

Elon Musk triggers crypto community’s meme-related enthusiasm

Elon Musk’s tweet is made up to two pictures in which a man first smiles when he sees “human making memes about AI” but then looks concerned as he sees “AI making memes about humans.”

The crypto community, including Billy Markus (a Dogecoin cocreator, known as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto” on X) and several other DOGE-themed accounts in response, making jokes about AI potentially being able to come up with memes about humans.

In another tweet published earlier this week, Musk poked fun at cryptocurrency traders, and especially those who are into non-fungible tokens. He posted a gif featuring a golden rolling monument rotating with various captions on it, including “NFT,” “HODL” and “Vanity Trophy.”

Overall, tweets published by Musk often catch the attention of the crypto community and the community of meme lovers. Often, he attracts them with cryptic tweets, which can be interpreted in various ways, and every commentator chooses their own.

Related
Worldcoin Creator's Company and Microsoft Sued Over ChatGPT

Tesla robot attacks factory engineer

In the meantime, real concerns about robots (which can potentially be powered by AI in the future) harming people are already rising, thanks to Elon Musk. As reported on Wednesday, a robot actually attacked and injured an engineer at the Tesla Giga factory in Texas, near Austin.

The engineer was hurt and bleeding after a malfunctioning robot attacked him. Initially, these robots were designed for moving freshly built aluminium car parts. The engineer had switched off two other robots nearby, and the third one attacked him sticking its metal claws into the victim’s back and left arm, making them bleed.

#Elon Musk #Tesla News #Dogecoin
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Fees Set New Highs in 2023, Here's Explanation Behind Surge
2023/12/28 12:55
Bitcoin (BTC) Fees Set New Highs in 2023, Here's Explanation Behind Surge
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Arbitrum (ARB) Surges 58% in 30 Days – Michaël van de Poppe Bullish on $2 Outlook
2023/12/28 12:55
Arbitrum (ARB) Surges 58% in 30 Days – Michaël van de Poppe Bullish on $2 Outlook
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Dogwifhat (WIF) Coming to Binance? New Solana Meme Coin on High Alert After This Post
2023/12/28 12:55
Dogwifhat (WIF) Coming to Binance? New Solana Meme Coin on High Alert After This Post
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Fees Set New Highs in 2023, Here's Explanation Behind Surge
Elon Musk's AI and Meme Tweet Explodes Crypto Community
Arbitrum (ARB) Surges 58% in 30 Days – Michaël van de Poppe Bullish on $2 Outlook
Dogwifhat (WIF) Coming to Binance? New Solana Meme Coin on High Alert After This Post
Vitalik Buterin Makes Important Statement About Ethereum Scaling Solutions
Cardano (ADA) Could Surge 20% More With This Pattern Breakout: Details
Worldcoin Creator's Company and Microsoft Sued Over ChatGPT
Ethereum (ETH) Soars to $2,400, Institutional FOMO Yet to Kick In - What's Next?
Dogecoin (DOGE) Metrics Show Mega Rally Is About to Start
'Saylor Wants More Bitcoin Than Satoshi': XRP Lawyer Reacts to MicroStrategy's BTC Purchase
Show all
Advertisement
AD