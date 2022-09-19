Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 19

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls could not seize the initiative for a long time as all of the top 10 coins have come back to the red zone.

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 4.50% over the last 24 hours.

However, on the hourly chart, the situation is different. The price has made a false breakout of the local support level at $1,284, showing buyers' pressure. If buyers can keep the rate above the $1,300 mark, there are chances for further growth.

On the daily time frame, the price has bounced off the mirror level at $1,287 against the increased volume. However, it is too early to think about a fast recovery as Ethereum (ETH) needs more time to accumulate power for a midterm rise. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $1,300-$1,400 remains the more likely scenario.

On the bigger chart, there is also a false breakout of the mentioned level; however, the week has just started and everything can change by Saturday. However, if a slow rise to the $1,400 zone starts, bulls have the chance to seize the initiative.

Ethereum is trading at $1,355 at press time.