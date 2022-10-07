Original U.Today article

BTC and ETC Price Analysis for October 7

Fri, 10/07/2022 - 15:35
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which coins have chances to grow while Bitcoin (BTC) is falling?
BTC and ETC Price Analysis for October 7
Bears have seized the initiative again as the rates of most of the coins are falling.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has gone down by 2.48% over the last day.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) keeps falling after the false breakout of the resistance level at $20,432. At the moment, traders should pay close attention to the $19,00 mark. If buyers lose it, the drop may lead to the test of the support level at $18,270.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,618 at press time.

ETC/USD

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is less of a loser than Bitcoin (BTC) with a drop of 2.45%.

ETC/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum Classic (ETC) is looking bearish as the price is located close to the support level at $26.64.

If the candle closes near this mark, it might generate a sharp drop as the altcoin has accumulated enough strength for a further decline.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is trading at $27.44 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

