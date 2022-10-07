BTC and ETC Price Analysis for October 7

Bears have seized the initiative again as the rates of most of the coins are falling.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) has gone down by 2.48% over the last day.
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) keeps falling after the false breakout of the resistance level at $20,432. At the moment, traders should pay close attention to the $19,00 mark. If buyers lose it, the drop may lead to the test of the support level at $18,270.
Bitcoin is trading at $19,618 at press time.
ETC/USD
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is less of a loser than Bitcoin (BTC) with a drop of 2.45%.
From the technical point of view, Ethereum Classic (ETC) is looking bearish as the price is located close to the support level at $26.64.
If the candle closes near this mark, it might generate a sharp drop as the altcoin has accumulated enough strength for a further decline.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is trading at $27.44 at press time.