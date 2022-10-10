Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 10

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The new week has started with ongoing bearish pressure as most of the coins keep trading in the red zone.

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 0.80% over the last 24 hours.

On the local chart, Ethereum (ETH) is located in the middle of the channel, which means that one should not expect sharp moves until the end of the day. However, if the rise continues to the resistance level at $1,320, bulls have a chance to seize the initiative.

On the daily time frame, the situation remains unclear as none of the sides is dominating at the moment. Such a statement is also confirmed by the low volatility, which means that the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the range of $1,300-$1,350.

The situation is also the same on the weekly chart, where the volume keeps going down. All in all, traders should not expect a rise or fall this week as Ethereum (ETH) has not decided yet which way to go.

Ethereum is trading at $1,317 at press time.