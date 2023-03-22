Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for March 22

Bulls are back in the game, as the rates of most of the coins keep rising.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has not followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), falling by 0.36%.
Despite the slight decline, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has broken the local resistance at $1,812 and is trying to fix above it. If it happens, the accumulated power might be enough for the impulse to the $1,850 mark.
On the daily time frame, the price of Ethereum (ETH) is trading in the middle of the channel, between the support at $1,730 and the resistance at $1,846. Currently, the leading altcoin is accumulating energy for a further sharp move.
If buyers can hold the rate above the $1,800 mark, the breakout of the resistance may lead to the test of the $1,900 area shortly.
Bulls could not keep the rise going after yesterday's bullish candle closure. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, there are high chances to see the breakout of the support level at 0.06222.
Ethereum is trading at $1,807 at press time.