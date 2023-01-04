Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 4

Wed, 01/04/2023 - 16:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can Ethereum (ETH) keep rise until end of week?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 4
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls will not give up easily, as the rates of most of the coins are rising.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 3%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has formed the local resistance at $1,254. Currently, there are more chances to see a correction, rather than a continued rise. If that happens, the rate may decline to the middle of the channel at around $1,235.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

The situation is entirely different on the daily time frame, as the rate has broken the resistance at $1,230 and is about to fix above it.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 3

As the price of Ethereum (ETH) has been located in the channel for around 20 days, the accumulated strength might be enough for midterm growth to the critical $1,300 zone.

ETH/BTC chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) is also bullish on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC). If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move may continue to the 0.075 mark where the first stop is possible.

Ethereum is trading at $1,250 at press time.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Hack Alert: Top NFT Community Under Attack
01/04/2023 - 16:30
Hack Alert: Top NFT Community Under Attack
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Missing SHIB Made Investors Chase All New Meme Cryptos, David Gokhshtein Explains Why
01/04/2023 - 16:17
Missing SHIB Made Investors Chase All New Meme Cryptos, David Gokhshtein Explains Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRPL Top Use Cases in 2023 Indicated by Community
01/04/2023 - 15:50
XRPL Top Use Cases in 2023 Indicated by Community
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov