Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 4

Wed, 01/04/2023 - 14:57
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can meme coins rise along with other cryptocurrencies?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 4
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The bears' dominance has not lasted long, as most of the coins are again in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE has joined the list of rising coins, going up by 1.11% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE has broken the resistance level at $0.07162 against the low volume. If closure above the mentioned mark happens, the accumulated power might be enough for a continuous upward move to the next zone around $0.076.

Related
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 3

Such a scenario is relevant until mid-January.

DOGE is trading at $0.07219 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the growth of DOGE, rising by 1%.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

Despite a slight rise, SHIB is not looking as bullish as DOGE as the price has made a false breakout of the resistance level at $0.00000830. Until the rate is below it, there are chance to see a correction. However, if the bar closes with no wicks, the growth may lead to the $0.00000875 mark.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000823 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Hack Alert: Top NFT Community Under Attack
01/04/2023 - 16:30
Hack Alert: Top NFT Community Under Attack
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Missing SHIB Made Investors Chase All New Meme Cryptos, David Gokhshtein Explains Why
01/04/2023 - 16:17
Missing SHIB Made Investors Chase All New Meme Cryptos, David Gokhshtein Explains Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 4
01/04/2023 - 16:00
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 4
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk