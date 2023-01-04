DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 4

Original U.Today article

Can meme coins rise along with other cryptocurrencies?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The bears' dominance has not lasted long, as most of the coins are again in the green zone.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has joined the list of rising coins, going up by 1.11% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE has broken the resistance level at $0.07162 against the low volume. If closure above the mentioned mark happens, the accumulated power might be enough for a continuous upward move to the next zone around $0.076.

Such a scenario is relevant until mid-January.

DOGE is trading at $0.07219 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the growth of DOGE, rising by 1%.

Despite a slight rise, SHIB is not looking as bullish as DOGE as the price has made a false breakout of the resistance level at $0.00000830. Until the rate is below it, there are chance to see a correction. However, if the bar closes with no wicks, the growth may lead to the $0.00000875 mark.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000823 at press time.