DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 4

The bears' dominance has not lasted long, as most of the coins are again in the green zone.
DOGE/USD
DOGE has joined the list of rising coins, going up by 1.11% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, the price of DOGE has broken the resistance level at $0.07162 against the low volume. If closure above the mentioned mark happens, the accumulated power might be enough for a continuous upward move to the next zone around $0.076.
Such a scenario is relevant until mid-January.
DOGE is trading at $0.07219 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has followed the growth of DOGE, rising by 1%.
Despite a slight rise, SHIB is not looking as bullish as DOGE as the price has made a false breakout of the resistance level at $0.00000830. Until the rate is below it, there are chance to see a correction. However, if the bar closes with no wicks, the growth may lead to the $0.00000875 mark.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000823 at press time.