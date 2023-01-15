Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 15

Original U.Today article

Does Ethereum (ETH) still have energy to rise?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The last day of the week is neutral for the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has fallen by 0.18% over the last 24 hours.

On the local time frame, Ethereum (ETH) is trading in a narrow range, accumulating power for the next move. A sharp rise or decline is unlikely as the price has passed most of its daily ATR.

On the daily chart, the rate is trading within yesterday's candle, which means that the coin has not decided which way to go yet. At the moment, one should pay attention to the $1,500 zone.

If buyers can hold that mark, the growth may continue.

On the bigger time frame, the price has failed to get to the resistance level of $1,662. However, if the bar closes with no long wicks, growth to the area of $1,700 may happen by the end of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $1,531 at press time.