Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 14

Sat, 01/14/2023 - 20:15
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has Cardano (ADA) reached overbought zone yet?
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 14
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls are giving bears no chance, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 7% over the last 24 hours.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price is near the local support at $0.3455. If buyers can hold the initiative, they can bring the rate back to the middle of the channel at $0.36. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the day.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price has almost reached the resistance at $0.3766. However, while the rate is above the support at $0.3453, Cardano (ADA) remains bullish in the midterm point of view.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 13

On the other hand, the altcoin might have run out of power to keep growing from the current levels. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.34-$0.36 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly chart, traders should pay attention to the nearest level at $0.3449. If the bar closes above it, the growth can continue next week, which might lead to a test of the $0.38 area.

ADA is trading at $0.3514 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image SHIB Burn Rate 5,761% Up as Shiba Inu Surpasses Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) by This Metric
01/14/2023 - 20:00
SHIB Burn Rate 5,761% Up as Shiba Inu Surpasses Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) by This Metric
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Optimism (OP), Polygon (MATIC) or Arbitrum: Which Ethereum L2 Is Dominant?
01/14/2023 - 15:43
Optimism (OP), Polygon (MATIC) or Arbitrum: Which Ethereum L2 Is Dominant?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Surprising Bitcoin (BTC) Price Spike Driven by Whales, Data Says
01/14/2023 - 15:23
Surprising Bitcoin (BTC) Price Spike Driven by Whales, Data Says
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov