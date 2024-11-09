    Ethereum (ETH) Just Broke Biggest Hurdle, What's Next?

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Ethereum making play for its all-time high
    Sat, 9/11/2024 - 15:05
    Ethereum (ETH) Just Broke Biggest Hurdle, What's Next?
    Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, has just surpassed $3,000. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum reached a high of $3,050. This is the first time since Aug. 2 that Ethereum has hit this level. Comparatively, ETH has gained over 20% in the past week, better than Bitcoin’s (BTC) 10% rise.

    ETH to reach its ATH soon

    This increase is due to several factors. One key factor is the changing macroeconomic outlook in the United States. With a growing shift toward positive regulation in the U.S., more people may now use blockchain technologies, decentralized finance (DeFi) and other applications in the Ethereum ecosystem.

    Meanwhile, the recent price increase is not just an important milestone; it may lead ETH to reach new highs. This is especially likely with important developments coming soon. Recall that Ethereum is deepening its proof-of-stake (PoS) transition, positioning it as a more energy-efficient blockchain.

    The upcoming Ethereum upgrades, like The Surge, will improve scalability, lower transaction costs and make the platform more appealing for decentralized applications (dApps) and developers. Although there are risks from regulatory changes and market fluctuations, ETH’s recent surge shows it is in a good position for future growth.

    Ethereum ETF experiences inflows

    Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) products recently experienced two consecutive days of massive inflows. This inflow streak comes after the week started with a mix of outflows and zero net flow. Data showed that the nine Ethereum ETF products registered a cumulative inflow of $79.7 million, $27.4 million higher than the previous inflow of $52.3 million.

    As usual, Fidelity Ethereum ETF (FETH) led the daily inflow with $28.9 million, a $2 million increase from the Nov. 8 record inflow of $26.9 million. Two other top inflows came from BlackRock (ETHA) and VanEck (ETHV), with $23.7 million and $12.7 million, respectively. Interestingly, these Ethereum ETF inflows came amid soaring ETH prices.

    As such, investors and analysts are watching closely to see how Ethereum performs moving forward. Many hope it stays stable above the $3,000 level and possibly reaches a new all-time high soon.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
