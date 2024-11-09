    Ethereum ETF: US SEC Delays Multiple Options Offerings

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Ethereum ETF investors will not get Options offerings for now
    Sat, 9/11/2024 - 11:59
    Ethereum ETF: US SEC Delays Multiple Options Offerings
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed several issuers' decisions to list Options on spot Ethereum ETF products. As spotlighted by ETF Store President Nate Geraci, the markets regulator pronounced the delay on Options targeted at Bitwise, Grayscale Ethereum Trust, Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust and other trusts that want a related allowance.

    Delay but not denial?

    It is worth noting that, by law, the U.S. SEC can delay the approval of any ETF-related product for up to 240 days. At the end of this timeline, the regulator would likely have gathered enough reason to approve the product.

    Analysts consider this delay in the approval of Options on Ethereum ETF a good one. While an outright denial might prove excessive, the delay might help reshape the regulator’s perspective, especially with the likelihood of SEC leadership change soon.

    The ongoing delays might eventually translate to approval, granting investors an opportunity to hedge their bets on the respective ETF products. As part of the reasons for the delay, the markets regulator teased in its filing that it is considering the impact of preventing market manipulation.

    Other concerns center around whether the Ethereum ETF Options will offer a fair trading system to participants under Section 6(b)(5) of the Act. 

    Ethereum ETF outlook

    The approval of the spot Ethereum ETF product came as an unexpected twist amid uncertainties around its status as a security. However, with the approval, more institutional investors have had to embrace the asset fully. This adoption is showcased by the inflow scored by the product in the past few days.

    According to data from Farside Investors, the Ethereum ETF offering received $85.9 million in inflows on Nov. 8. This positive flow marked its third consecutive netflow, buoyed by the positive performance of the Fidelity Ethereum ETF product.

    The sentiment for Ethereum is positive at the moment. With the coin changing hands for $3,046, up by 4.54% in 24 hours, any Options approval will help cement its long-term growth prospects.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

