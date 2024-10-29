Advertisement
    Fidelity Outshines BlackRock in Ethereum ETF Inflow

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Fidelity dusts BlackRock in latest Ethereum ETF flow
    Tue, 29/10/2024 - 15:49
    Fidelity Outshines BlackRock in Ethereum ETF Inflow
    Data from Farside Investors reveals interesting figures in the Ethereum ETF sector of the cryptocurrency market. Fidelity Investments has come out on top again in its daily report of institutional interest in the world’s leading altcoin. This follows two consecutive days of no inflows by the U.S. asset management firm.

    General inflow trend from ETH ETF issuers

    Notably, Fidelity’s Ethereum ETF (FETH) recorded a total inflow of $5 million to take a clear lead on the Ethereum ETF market. The Oct. 28 figures placed Fidelity $2.7 million clear of its closest rival, BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA). BlackRock managed to register an inflow of $2.3 million in a day with little market activity.

    Generally, other asset managers continued their pattern of zero inflows as institutional investors did not take interest in them. These include Bitwise (ETHW), 21Shares (CETH), VanEck (ETHV), Invesco (QETH), Grayscale Mini Trust (ETH) and Franklin Templeton (EZET). All six asset managers suffered three consecutive days of zero inflows.

    Grayscale (ETHE), on the other hand, witnessed massive outflows of $8.4 million. This marked ETHE’s second consecutive outflow, as it had suffered a $19.2 million loss the previous day. Some analysts have attributed Grayscale's reoccurring outflows to its high transaction fees.

    Ethereum ETF market in red zone

    Grayscale’s outflow of $8.4 million dragged the Ethereum ETF into the red zone. The regulated Ethereum fund posted a net outflow of $1.1 million.

    Fidelity’s record shows that on Oct. 10, the asset manager recorded an outflow of $3.5 million. Since then, Fidelity has stayed consistent, with inflows or zero flows overall. Market watchers remain interested in Fidelity's performance and whether it can sustain positive inflows.

    Meanwhile, Ethereum has seen an increase in its price performance on the crypto market, climbing by 4.12% to trade at $2,629.70, according to data. The market volume has also surged by 48.48% to $21.42 billion. However, the asset appears unappealing to institutional investors.

