Back

U.today is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 Beacon Chain Redesigned: Introducing Gasper

📰 News
Mon, 03/09/2020 - 12:47
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Vitalik Buterin, father of Ethereum (ETH) network never stops exciting the community with splendid technical ideas. Today, it's a new version of ETH2 initial stage design

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

Despite the fact that the first stage of Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 is to be rolled out in 2020, its design has been rescheduled one more time. Now, it is called Gasper since it is based on Casper protocol and GHOST fork rules.

Gasper, an idealized Ethereum 2.0

Today a group of Ethereum (ETH) researchers led by Vitalik Buterin of the Ethereum Foundation, released a paper 'Combining GHOST and Casper' to describe the construction of Beacon Chain, the initial phase of the Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 Proof-of-Stake consensus.

The new instrument, Gasper, will use a Casper algorithm:

that marks certain blocks in a blockchain as finalized so that participants with partial information can still be fully confident that the blocks are part of the canonical chain of blocks.

That said, the GHOST fork-choice rule reconsiders the way validators attest to blocks to signal support for the next block in the blockchain. At the moment, Gasper is an 'idealized' concept of what Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 Phase 0 (Beacon Chain) should look like.

Unexpected release

Despite being brilliantly detailed in terms of technology, this announcement may be confusing for the Ethereum (ETH) community because it is being published three months prior to the expected date of the ETH2 roll-out. Does this mean the launch will be prepared in zeitnot - or delayed?

Must Read
Ethereum 2.0 Developer Revealed the Potential ETH 2.0 Launch Date - READ MORE

In December 2019, the fifth anniversary of the Ethereum (ETH) mainnet which occurred July 30, 2020, was mentioned in the first discussions of the ETH2 launch date. One month later, the devs agreed that the 'mid-year' range would be a better timeframe for the PoS-migration of the second blockchain.

#Ethereum News

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Proponent Jack Dorsey to Remain Twitter CEO

Bitcoin (BTC) Proponent Jack Dorsey to Remain Twitter CEO
Peter Schiff Slams Bitcoin (BTC) as Safe Haven Asset as Stock Market Keeps Plunging

Peter Schiff Slams Bitcoin (BTC) as Safe Haven Asset as Stock Market Keeps Plunging
Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Worldwide in Danger with Price Below $8,000, Here's Why

Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Worldwide in Danger with Price Below $8,000, Here's Why

Bitcoin (BTC) Proponent Jack Dorsey to Remain Twitter CEO

📰 News
Mon, 03/09/2020 - 13:35
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Twitter will keep its pro-Bitcoin CEO Jack Dorsey after a failed takeover attempt

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

Vocal Bitcoin proponent Jack Dorsey to remain at the helm of social media giant Twitter, CNBC reports.  

Must Read
Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin Are Internet's National Currency: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey - READ MORE

#StandingWithJack 

Last week, Elliott Management founder Paul Singer attempted to oust the eccentric billionaire by buying a four percent stake in his company. 

The 'vulture capitalist' was displeased with the CEO's pro-crypto stance. Instead of focusing on running Twitter he claimed the CEO was diverting his attention to Square Crypto, the subsidiary of financial service provider Square that is also owned by Dorsey. 

Numerous members of the cryptocurrency industry stepped in to support Dorsey, including Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. 

Must Read
Part of Bitcoin History to Be Deleted by Twitter, Crypto Community Asks Jack Dorsey to Memorialize It - READ MORE

A pro-Bitcoin voice 

As reported by U.Today, Dorsey predicted that Bitcoin could become the only currency in the world. He himself buys around $10,000 worth of BTC on a weekly basis. Meanwhile, Square Crypto contributes to the development of Bitcoin Core and the Lightning Network.  

Meanwhile, Bitcoin was responsible for almost 50 percent of Square's Cash App revenue in the fourth quarter, which means that his crypto app is definitely paying off.  

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Proponent Jack Dorsey to Remain Twitter CEO

Bitcoin (BTC) Proponent Jack Dorsey to Remain Twitter CEO
Peter Schiff Slams Bitcoin (BTC) as Safe Haven Asset as Stock Market Keeps Plunging

Peter Schiff Slams Bitcoin (BTC) as Safe Haven Asset as Stock Market Keeps Plunging
Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Worldwide in Danger with Price Below $8,000, Here's Why

Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Worldwide in Danger with Price Below $8,000, Here's Why