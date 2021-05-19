Ethereum Dips Below $2,500 as Crypto Carnage Intensifies

The second biggest cryptocurrency has plunged below the $2,500 level but is slowly recovering as Bitcoin drops to $38,700

The native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain, ETH, has just dropped, hitting the $2,443 level on the Binance exchange.

Earlier today, Ether tanked below the $3,000 price mark—the lowest level since early May. Now, ETH is down approximately 25 percent, hit by the aftermath of Bitcoin tanking below $40,000 after Chinese authorities prohibited financial institutions to deal with any crypto-related businesses on May 18.

At press time, ETH has recovered to $2,704.

Image via TradingView

Bitcoin is also down over 15 percent, trading at $38,377 according to data shared by CoinMarketCap.