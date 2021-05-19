Crypto Carnage: Ethereum Slips to $2,900 While Bitcoin Plunges Below $40,000

Wed, 05/19/2021
Alex Dovbnya
Crypto markets have turned into a horror movie
The cryptocurrency market remains in "carnage mode," turning into a long horror movie.   

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, has now slipped below the make-it-or-break-it $40,000 level for the first time since Feb. 8, currently trading at $39,576 on the Bitstamp exchange.   

The implosion of the flagship coin has expectedly roiled the rest of the market. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, is currently down over 12 percent, slipping to $2,941, its lowest level since early May. 

Related
Peter Brandt Calling the Top as Bitcoin Plunges to $40K. Will It See $16K?

The total cryptocurrency market cap is now at $1.7 trillion after peaking at $2.5 trillion on May 12. 

