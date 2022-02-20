Ethereum Co-Founder Welcomes Another Bear Market

As it seems increasingly likely that cryptocurrencies are is in the early stages of another crypto winter, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is choosing to look on the bright side.



In his recent interview with Bloomberg, the eminent Canadian-Russian programmer says that those members of the industry who are actually building things would “welcome” another bear market. Falling prices will be able to flush out speculative excess in the crypto space, according to Buterin:

They welcome the bear market because when there are these long periods of prices moving up by huge amounts like it does -- it does obviously make a lot of people happy -- but it does also tend to invite a lot of very short-term speculative attention.

Buterin predicts that a lot of existing cryptocurrency projects could fail during a brutal bear market, and only the sustainable ones will be able to survive it.