Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Praises Tezos and Zcash

Mon, 01/03/2022 - 18:54
Alex Dovbnya
Vitalik Buterin has taken a stand against maximalism within the Ethereum community
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Praises Tezos and Zcash
During his most recent appearance on the “Bankless” podcast, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin opined that maximalism is “very unhealthy.”

He doesn’t think that anything outside the Ethereum ecosystem is “boring and illegitimate,” claiming that he takes interest in Zcash and Tezos.

I think there’s real fun and interesting stuff happening in Zcash lands. There’s real interesting stuff happening in Tezos.

Zcash developers announced that the project would be switching to the proof-of-stake consensus algorithm, following Ethereum’s roadmap.  

In his October blog post called “Crypto Cities,” Buterin mentioned Nevada mayor Hillary Schieve using the Tezos ecosystem for her blockchain experiments.

Buterin is convinced that there’s honorable communities in crypto whose interests extend beyond making a quick buck.

He also encouraged people who have become disillusioned with Ethereum to “move their bags to something else.”      

The Canadian-Russian programmer has emphasized that decentralization is “extremely important”:

Ultimately, decentralized is what this space is about.    

At the same time, Buterin said that a lot of communities pay “lip service” to decentralization, but they actually don’t care about it.    

He points to the fact that many projects don’t even have multiple clients.

In his post called “Endgame,” Buterin described several steps that a blockchain with centralized block production can take in order to make it more decentralized by giving the ability to individuals to check the powers of centralized parties.

As reported by U.Today, the Ethereum co-founder recently backtracked on his support for Bitcoin Cash, claiming that the largest Bitcoin fork ended up being a failure. He also took a look at some of his earlier takes, taking pride in predicting the rise of decentralized exchanges of the likes of Uniswap.

