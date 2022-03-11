Ethereum and AAVE Smart Contract Usage Spikes by 100%

News
Fri, 03/11/2022 - 13:28
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Usage of DeFi-related network surges after departure of well-known developers from industry
Ethereum and AAVE Smart Contract Usage Spikes by 100%
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Ethereum, AAVE, YFI and other blockchains have faced a strong increase in smart contracts usage, reaching up to 100%, according to WhaleStats tracking service.

Why is smart contract usage important?

The general usage of the network that includes smart contracts interactions, number of transactions and number of active addresses ‌often reflects the fundamental wellness of a coin or a network as a whole.

Related
Ripple Plans to Upgrade Its NFT Standard via Upcoming Release: Details

Many interactions with the network have a positive long-term effect on its future growth as more fees are paid to miners, more transactions are made, and the network gets more interactions from social media channels and on-chain metrics.

Ethereum, AAVE and YFI usage is surging

One of the most "trending" cryptocurrencies in terms of usage is Yearn Finance token, with a 139% usage increase in the last 24 hours. The second largest cryptocurrency on the market, Ethereum, also ended up on top with exactly 100% usage growth in the last few hours.

The increased number of interactions between networks and whales is most likely tied to increased volatility on DeFi-related networks after the shake-out caused by the departure of Andre Cronje and a couple of other developers from the space.

Tokens like FTM also showed an increase in the total number of interactions with smart contracts, besides an impressive buying spree from whales. The price of the token has not yet reacted to the positive market and on-chain background.

Ethereum and YFI also remain in a sharp downtrend and are losing the major part of their value in recent months due to risk-off on both cryptocurrency and financial markets‌. ETH trades with a 1.6% increase at $2,658, while YFI is continuously going down and reaching $19,000.

#Ethereum News #AAVE News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Cardano Active Users Remain Constant Past 100,000: Details
03/11/2022 - 15:11
Cardano Active Users Remain Constant Past 100,000: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 347.2 Million XRP Shifted by Ripple, FTX and Other Top-Tier Exchanges
03/11/2022 - 15:07
347.2 Million XRP Shifted by Ripple, FTX and Other Top-Tier Exchanges
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin Miners' Holdings Reach 2010 Levels: Report
03/11/2022 - 14:51
Bitcoin Miners' Holdings Reach 2010 Levels: Report
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan