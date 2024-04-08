Advertisement
    ETH Price Skyrockets as Ethereum Foundation Initiates Sell-off

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ethereum's soaring price clashes with Ethereum Foundation's puzzling decision to convert ETH into stablecoins
    Mon, 8/04/2024 - 13:28
    ETH Price Skyrockets as Ethereum Foundation Initiates Sell-off
    The onset of the new trading week witnessed a notable surge on the cryptocurrency market, with Ethereum (ETH) emerging as a prominent beneficiary. Displaying robust performance, ETH experienced a commendable uptick in value, surpassing the $3,600 threshold, signaling potential bullish momentum.

    Amid this market exuberance, attention turned to the Ethereum Foundation, a cornerstone institution within the Ethereum ecosystem. Reports from Peckshield Alert unveiled a strategic move by the foundation, whereby a portion of its ETH holdings was converted into stablecoins, translating to a substantial sum of 354,000 DAI from 100 ETH. 

    Further insights from Arkham Intelligence corroborated this action, highlighting the subsequent transfer of DAI to the foundation's established wallet.

    What's behind move?

    The rationale behind this decision remains subject to conjecture, with speculation centering on operational exigencies. This strategic maneuver potentially aligns with past instances in which Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin hinted at the necessity for the foundation to address operational expenses by offloading ETH holdings.

    ETH to USD by CoinMarketCap

    The market's response to this insider activity amid ETH's bullish ascent becomes a focal point of interest. Observers can now better closely monitor whether such measures will persist amid the ongoing uptrend of the major altcoin's price.

    Nevertheless, as Ethereum's value goes up, the foundation's decision to convert a portion of its ETH holdings into stablecoins has ignited a firestorm of speculation. With Ethereum's price soaring, all eyes are on the foundation's next move. Will they continue to offload ETH as its price climbs, or is there something more at play?

    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

