Advertisement
AD

    Robinhood's 14% Unexpected Shift From Ethereum to Bitcoin Rattles Markets

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Robinhood boosts Bitcoin holdings by 14% while doubling that of Chainlink (LINK)
    Mon, 8/04/2024 - 11:47
    Robinhood's 14% Unexpected Shift From Ethereum to Bitcoin Rattles Markets
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to Conor Grogan, director of Coinbase, who goes by the handle "Conor" on X, Robinhood, the popular trading platform, has made significant adjustments to its cryptocurrency holdings over the past six months.

    Advertisement

    The platform has seen a remarkable surge in its Bitcoin holdings, increasing by 14% while decreasing its Ethereum holdings by 9%. Robinhood also doubled its Chainlink (LINK) holdings, per the screenshot provided by Conor.

    This unexpected shift in strategy has raised eyebrows within the cryptocurrency community and prompted speculation about the platform's motivations and implications for the broader market.

    Robinhood's decision to bolster its Bitcoin holdings comes amid a period of heightened interest in and adoption of the world's largest cryptocurrency. While the exact reason for the shift is unknown, what remains clear is that Robinhood's move has sparked a buzz on the market.

    Bitcoin, often hailed as digital gold and a store of value, has witnessed a surge in institutional interest and mainstream acceptance, driving its price to new heights.

    Conor highlights that Robinhood's cold storage address is the third largest single BTC wallet, holding 69% of all BTC ever created. Against this backdrop, Robinhood's move to increase its Bitcoin exposure might suggest growing confidence in the cryptocurrency's long-term potential and investment appeal.

    Related
    1.8 Trillion SHIB Shifted in Recent Hours, Robinhood Snaps up 1.25 Trillion SHIB

    However, the platform's simultaneous decrease in Ethereum holdings by 9% has sparked intrigue and speculation. According to Conor, this could indicate that retail users are returning to crypto but not to ETH thus far.

    In a surprising revelation, Robinhood does not hold Solana since they force-sold it on behalf of all of their users for $14, the absolute bottom, missing out on the 1,300% returns since then. Robinhood delisted Solana from its platform in June 2023.

    At the time of writing, BTC was up 4.12% in the last 24 hours to $72,130, while Ethereum was higher at 6.75% to $3,608. 

    #Bitcoin #Ethereum News #Robinhood
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Blockstream CEO Adam Back Slams MicroStrategy Short ETF, Here's Reason
    2024/04/08 11:43
    Blockstream CEO Adam Back Slams MicroStrategy Short ETF, Here's Reason
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image 692.4 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Leave Major Exchange, But Destination Is Unknown
    2024/04/08 11:43
    692.4 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Leave Major Exchange, But Destination Is Unknown
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image April 10 Crucial Date for Crypto and Bitcoin Markets: Here's Why
    2024/04/08 11:43
    April 10 Crucial Date for Crypto and Bitcoin Markets: Here's Why
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LAKE Showcases Revolutionary Water Accessibility Solution at Paris Blockchain Week 2024
    Futuristic Fusion: AI Meets Blockchain - Gate.io and AWS to Co-Host Hong Kong Web3 Festival Side Event
    Dubai Web3 Investment Conclave (DWIC) 2024 Announces Inaugural Edition, Driving Innovation and Sustainability in the Blockchain Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Robinhood's 14% Unexpected Shift From Ethereum to Bitcoin Rattles Markets
    Blockstream CEO Adam Back Slams MicroStrategy Short ETF, Here's Reason
    692.4 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Leave Major Exchange, But Destination Is Unknown
    Show all