ETC and SOL Price Analysis for October 16

Sun, 10/16/2022 - 12:45
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which popular coins have found local bottom?
Even though the day has started with a further fall, some coins have returned to the green zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has almost not changed since yesterday, the rate has fallen by 8.82% over the last week.

SOL/USD chart by Trading View

Despite the slight rise today, the rate of Solana (SOL) remains below the vital $30 mark, which means that bears are more powerful than bulls. However, if the candle fixes above that mark, there is a chance to see a local rise in the upcoming week.

SOL is trading at $29.93 at press time.

ETC/USD

Ethereum Classic (ETC) has lost more than Solana (SOL) as the price has dropped by 14.45% over the last seven days.

ETC/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is trying to rise after the false breakout of the recently formed support level at $22.15. If the rate can be fixed in the zone of $23, traders might see a further correction to the $24 mark within the next few days.

Ethereum Classic is trading at $23.10 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

