ETC and SOL Price Analysis for October 16

Even though the day has started with a further fall, some coins have returned to the green zone.
SOL/USD
The price of Solana (SOL) has almost not changed since yesterday, the rate has fallen by 8.82% over the last week.
Despite the slight rise today, the rate of Solana (SOL) remains below the vital $30 mark, which means that bears are more powerful than bulls. However, if the candle fixes above that mark, there is a chance to see a local rise in the upcoming week.
SOL is trading at $29.93 at press time.
ETC/USD
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has lost more than Solana (SOL) as the price has dropped by 14.45% over the last seven days.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is trying to rise after the false breakout of the recently formed support level at $22.15. If the rate can be fixed in the zone of $23, traders might see a further correction to the $24 mark within the next few days.
Ethereum Classic is trading at $23.10 at press time.