ESPN Signs NFT Deal with Tom Brady

American international cable sports channel ESPN has secured a deal with Tom Brady's non-fungible token platform Autograph, according to a Wednesday press release.



It will release a collection that is based on a documentary series about the legendary quarterback called "Man in the Arena: Tom Brady."



The collection, which is slated to be unveiled on April 6, focuses on the main achievements of Brady's 22-year NFL career (and there is no shortage of them). He has led his teams to a total of seven Super Bowl victories over the period from 2002 to 2021.



The NFT drop has been designed together with Religion of Sports, the media content company founded by filmmaker Gotham Chopra, former professional American football player Michael Strahan and Brady himself.

Autograph CEO Dillon Rosenblatt says that the NFT collection devoted to Brady’s career only marks the beginning of the collaboration.Brady founded the company in August. In February, it announced a $170 million Series B funding round spearheaded by Silicon Valley giant Andreessen Horowitz.As reported by U.Today , Brady suddenly decided to unretire last month, announcing that he will be returning for his 23rd season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.Brady also asked the FTX cryptocurrency exchange to make a Bitcoin donation to a person who paid $518,628 for the ball from the NFL superstar's supposedly final touchdown only for it to lose the lion's share of its value due to his sudden unretirement.Last June, Brady signed a long-term deal with FTX together with his wife, Gisele Bündchen.In late March, Brady also expressed his willingness to meet Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, admitting that he was a big fan of the latter.