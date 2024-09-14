Erik Voorhees Makes Important Comment on MicroStrategy's Latest Bitcoin Buy

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Erik Voorhees, a Bitcoin OG who founded Spaceshift and recently also Venice AI, has published a post on the X platform to comment on the recent big Bitcoin purchase announced by Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy behemoth.

Earlier this week, the company’s executive chairman announced the acquisition of another Bitcoin chunk that greatly surpassed the previous ones made this year. Aside from Voorhees, another big Bitcoiner praised Saylor for the BTC acquisition — Max Keiser.

Erik Voorhees compliments MicroStrategy's Bitcoin purchase

Voorhees complimented on the big Bitcoin acquisition made by MicroStrategy. This time the company added a staggering 18,300 BTC, paying a whopping $1.1 billion for that new BTC chunk.

Advertisement

They bought the Bitcoin at an average price of $60,408. Now, the company holds 244,800 BTC valued at $14,675,662,080.

Voorhees characterized this purchase as a “bold move,” stressing the value of Bitcoin continues to grow and MicroStrategy continues its “crusade” on accumulating BTC. As many Bitcoiners now, Voorhees believes that the U.S. dollar is quickly losing value due to multiple cash printings implemented by the U.S. government recently and the fast-growing national debt of the country.

Speaking about the above-mentioned purchase, he tweeted: “Sell continually debased asset for scarce asset.”

Sell continually debased asset for scarce asset



Bold move https://t.co/rcF4Ra1S0S — Erik Voorhees (@ErikVoorhees) September 14, 2024

Bitcoin maximalist and the official BTC advisor to the president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele Max Keiser has also praised Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy’s decision to increase the company’s bet on Bitcoin.

EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH https://t.co/y3D16NX5fn — Max Keiser (@maxkeiser) September 13, 2024

$10 million per Saylor and Hal Finney in future

Earlier this week, Michael Saylor paid a visit to CNBC’s Squawk Box to discuss Bitcoin with the hosts. In the course of the discussion, the said that thanks to the BTC strategy undertaken by MicroStrategy four years ago, the company is currently outperforming all the other players within the S&P 500 index by share price increase.

Saylor also shared his bullish expectations, saying that in 21 years Bitcoin may skyrocket to $10 million per coin.

Notably, a similar prediction was made in 2009 by the late cypherpunk legend Hal Finney, who received the very first Bitcoin transaction from the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto.

Hal Finney was believed to be the real Satoshi by many within the community. Finney stated on a Bitcoin forum message that if Bitcoin becomes the most used payment system, each of its 21 million coins is likely to reach the price of $10 million.