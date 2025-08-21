Advertisement
    Binance CEO Initiates Hot Crypto Discussion on X: Details

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 21/08/2025 - 8:05
    Binance's chief executive has addresses community with curious crypto survey
    Cover image via U.Today

    Richard Teng, the Binance CEO, who took over from Changpeng Zhao (CZ) in the late fall of 2023, has engaged in a discussion with the crypto community, provoking them with a simple but significant question.

    Teng’s X post triggered a positive reaction by Crypto Twitter. This poll took place after the native token of the Binance exchange, BNB, reached two new all-time price highs on Wednesday, one after another.

    "Aha" moment in crypto

    Richard Teng asked the community about their “aha” moment in crypto, asking them to share their experience in the comments. Answering a question asked by one of the commentators, the Binance CEO explained what he meant by “aha”: “When did you understand its value, purpose, or potential?”

    Many crypto enthusiasts shared their experience and thoughts in the comments under the tweet and Teng responded to the first few of them, mostly using a single emoji.

    Binance Coin (BNB) hits new ATH

    On Wednesday, Binance Coin surged to a new historic price peak of $869 per coin. This fact was highlighted by the founder and former CEO of Binance, CZ. “There were signs,” he tweeted.

    However, after that, BNB surged on, reaching another historic peak. Per CoinMarketCap, six hours ago, Binance Coin reached an ATH, going up to $882.59. Currently, Binance Coin is changing hands at $861.88 (2.43% below the new price peak). BNB occupies fifth place on CMC with a market capitalization value of $120 billion.

    #Richard Teng #Binance #Binance Coin News
