BlackRock Makes History With 400,000 Bitcoin (BTC)

BlackRock has reached a new milestone in its Bitcoin holdings, with a total of over 400,000 BTC. Right now, the hedge fund's holdings are valued at around $26.98 billion, with a total of 403,725 BTC. This big accumulation comes as the asset management giant bought another 34,085 BTC over the past two weeks, which is estimated to be worth about $2.3 billion, reports Lookonchain.

Advertisement

The ongoing inflows into Bitcoin ETFs are helping BlackRock to grow its presence in the cryptocurrency market, making the firm a dominant force. This shows that more and more, Bitcoin ETFs are becoming a big way for institutions to own BTC. As the company increases its holdings, some people think that Bitcoin's future might change.

BlackRock to take over Bitcoin?

Many are already projecting a sort of Bitcoin wars in the future, making dystopian predictions that BlackRock will eventually push for the fork of the original BTC chain and then promote its own forked chain as the real one, using all its massive resources to do so. It does not sound like something impossible, but in the current realm it seems more like a conspiracy theory.

Advertisement

Such a rapid accumulation of Bitcoin has people wondering where BlackRock will draw the line in its pursuit of dominance in the cryptocurrency market.

On the other hand, the financial behemoth faces challenges to its influence from other significant stakeholders in the Bitcoin space, including figures like Michael Saylor with MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings, mining entities, early adopters and millions of individual investors who form a large and decentralized market presence. Whether they will be able to present a solid opposition to BlackRock is another question however.