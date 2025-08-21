Ripple's RLUSD Volume Collapses 40% Despite Latest Historic Move

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin has recorded a drop of over 40% in volume within the last 24 hours. According to data from CoinMarketCap, RLUSD’s volume decreased by 40.7%, reaching $107.85 million. This comes as a shock to many in the community, considering its latest historic move.

Is RLUSD volume dip linked to Bullish?

Notably, on Aug. 19, Bullish, the digital asset platform, announced it would receive proceeds from its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in RLUSD. That is, $1.15 billion in stablecoins. The move by Bullish was historic as it marked the first public listing using a stablecoin for settlement.

Many in the crypto space considered it a big win for Ripple's USD stablecoin and anticipated demand for RLUSD to soar. However, the significant drop in volume has sparked concerns in some quarters about possible reasons for the huge volume collapse.

Bullish’s IPO likely drove a surge in RLUSD trading volume due to the speculative interest of market participants. The IPO settlement might have increased trading activity for RLUSD on Bullish’s platform. However, with the settlement concluded, Ripple USD stablecoin is possibly witnessing a correction.

It is worth mentioning that Bullish accounts for more than 76% of RLUSD’s trading volume. So, with the IPO settlement closed, RLUSD trading volume has returned to normal.

RLUSD climbs in crypto market cap ranking

Amid the historic move, Ripple USD stablecoin soared in market capitalization. It was able to displace Zcash (ZEC) to secure 104th place in the ranking as its market cap climbed to $602.6 million.

As of press time, despite the significant drop in volume, RLUSD now occupies 102nd place with a market cap of $666.56 million.

This suggests that Ripple’s stablecoin continues to gain traction in the market as adoption increases.