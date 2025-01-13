Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Enormous XRP Breakout to Launch Skyrocketing Rally, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Pattern You Don't Avoid, Bitcoin (BTC) Still Sleeping

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market heading into weird territory, where Bitcoin's volatility is not there
    Mon, 13/01/2025 - 0:01
    A
    A
    A
    Enormous XRP Breakout to Launch Skyrocketing Rally, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Pattern You Don't Avoid, Bitcoin (BTC) Still Sleeping
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Finally, XRP has breached a crucial descending trendline resistance level, suggesting that a major bullish rally may be about to begin. After weeks of consolidation within a narrowing range, traders have a clear indication that momentum may be turning upward with this breakout. The recent surge above the $2.30 mark, which saw XRP close above the trendline and important moving averages, including the 50 EMA, validates the bullish sentiment. This level now acts as a solid foundation for future development.

    The next important resistance levels to keep an eye on if the bullish momentum continues are $2.50 and $2.70. With a successful push above these levels, XRP might aim for $3.00, a psychological barrier that might pique investors' interest once more. The breakout volume is noteworthy but not yet explosive, indicating that although the breakout is legitimate, more buying pressure could help the rally gain more traction.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    With an RSI of 59 right now, there is still opportunity for more upside before the market becomes overbought. If XRP is unable to maintain its position above $2.30, it may retest the descending trendline, which is currently serving as support at about $2.20. But if this level is broken, the bullish scenario may be invalidated and the price may move toward the $2.00 level, which is in line with the 100 EMA. All things considered, XRP's breakout paves the way for a possible bullish rally with $3.00 serving as the crucial long-term target.

    HOT Stories
    Enormous XRP Breakout to Launch Skyrocketing Rally, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Pattern You Don't Avoid, Bitcoin (BTC) Still Sleeping
    Cardano Founder Says IOG's ADA Is Not People's Money
    SHIB Burns Jump 300% but SHIB Army Demands Much Bigger Burns
    Bitcoin's 1st Tweet at $0 Marks 16 Years: Details

    To verify the strength of this breakout, traders should keep a careful eye on volume and support levels. With the technical structure suggesting expansion, XRP might be preparing for its next significant move.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu heading forward

    A head-and-shoulders pattern, a bearish structure that frequently portends a possible downward movement, is beginning to form on Shiba Inu. The asset is currently struggling close to important support levels, so traders and investors need to pay close attention to this pattern.

    Right now, SHIB's price is trading close to $0.0000200, just above the 200 EMA. By serving as a strong support area, this level has stopped a more severe sell-off. But the neckline of the pattern, which is at about $0.0000215, is still crucial. In line with previous demand zones, a confirmed breakdown below this level might lead to a strong move toward the next important support at $0.0000180.

    Related
    565 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Held by Only Five Whales
    Thu, 01/09/2025 - 14:11
    565 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Held by Only Five Whales
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Immediate resistance on the upside is the $0.0000225 level. If this level is broken, the bearish pattern may be deemed invalid, allowing SHIB to retest $0.0000250. It would take significant buying pressure to break through this resistance level, which is in line with the 50 EMA.

    Volume analysis shows that there isn't much bullish momentum, which makes the current pattern even more alarming. The RSI is also close to 45, indicating neutral conditions with potential for declines if sellers take control.

    SHIB's next move will be largely determined by the price action around the neckline and 200 EMA, even though the head-and-shoulders pattern is not yet fully confirmed. Because a break in either direction could result in significant price movement, traders should keep a careful eye on these levels. For the time being, it is advised to exercise caution and to manage risk around these crucial levels.

    Bitcoin has to wake up

    In terms of price movement, Bitcoin seems to be trailing other digital assets as the cryptocurrency king continues to be trapped in a low volatility phase. Traders and investors who are anticipating a strong directional move are becoming concerned about this stagnation. After an impressive rally in late 2024, Bitcoin has struggled to maintain momentum and is currently trading around $94,000.

    The absence of notable price movement contrasts sharply with the more dynamic performance of other crypto market assets. Bitcoin has not been able to draw in traders or bolster confidence in a possible breakout because of this muted activity. The price of Bitcoin is consolidating below the 50 EMA, a crucial resistance level close to $97,000, according to the daily chart.

    Related
    SHIB Burns Jump 300% but SHIB Army Demands Much Bigger Burns
    Sat, 01/11/2025 - 20:00
    SHIB Burns Jump 300% but SHIB Army Demands Much Bigger Burns
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    For there to be any possibility of an upward trend, this level must be broken. The $87,700 support level, which corresponds to the 100 EMA, is still a safeguard against further declines. A longer decline toward the 200 EMA at $78,000 might be in store if Bitcoin breaks below this.

    Although the RSI is currently at 45, indicating neutral sentiment, it also shows that Bitcoin does not have the momentum necessary for a significant move in either direction. Furthermore, the market's below-average trading volumes support the idea that it is in a wait-and-see phase.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin #Shiba Inu #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 12, 2025 - 18:44
    Cardano Founder Says IOG's ADA Is Not People's Money
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Jan 12, 2025 - 15:50
    XRP Bulls in Action? Korean Exchange Sees Stunning Outflows
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wall Street Pepe Presale Reaches $45M Milestone for New Trading Insights Platform
    Community-Governed Meme Coin Flockerz Raises $9.5M in Presale Ahead of Exchange Launch
    Driving Digital Change: The 33rd Digital Transformation Summit to Shape India’s $1 Trillion Digital Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Enormous XRP Breakout to Launch Skyrocketing Rally, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Pattern You Don't Avoid, Bitcoin (BTC) Still Sleeping
    Cardano Founder Says IOG's ADA Is Not People's Money
    XRP Bulls in Action? Korean Exchange Sees Stunning Outflows
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD