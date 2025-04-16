Advertisement
    EnclaveX Launches First Encrypted DEX for Institutions

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 16/04/2025 - 14:49
    EnclaveX kicks off as pioneering permissionless fully encrypted exchange (FEX)
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    EnclaveX, a cross-chain perpetuals trading service, goes live as the first permissionless Fully Encrypted Exchange (FEX), bringing sophisticated features to DeFi traders. With EnclaveX, traders can enjoy all recent developments in the trading segment in a fully confidential manner.

    EnclaveX launches as pioneering fully encrypted decentralized exchange: Details

    Acccording to the official statement by its team, Enclave Markets introduce EnclaveX as a fully encrypted multiblockchain DEX in various L1 and L2 networks. The initial release supports trading with USDC on Ethereum, Solana and Avalanche, with many more blockchains to come.

    EnclaveX operates as a perpetual futures exchange with cross-chain trading capabilities, deep liquidity pools and advanced execution tools. It allows any trader with a nonsanctioned wallet to access fully encrypted trading through secure enclave technology.

    The new exchange is designed to allow traders to move seamlessly between markets and participate in perps trading without manual bridging. All trading activities benefit from Enclave's battle-tested architecture that protects full confidentiality while delivering the low-latency performance required for competitive trading.

    David Wells, CEO at Enclave Markets, is excited by the opportunities the new release unlocks for traders and investors:

    The future of trading isn't just onchain – it's encrypted, high-performance, and permissionless. We're putting professional-grade execution in the hands of every trader while maintaining the exceptional performance that has made Enclave the platform of choice for serious traders.

    EnclaveX delivers a streamlined trading experience that removes traditional gatekeepers between traders and their best execution. The platform's core operations are decentralized among a network of independent attestors, ensuring no single entity controls the trading environment. 

    EnclaveX introduces Alpha Strats to level up trading experience for everyone

    In the coming weeks, EnclaveX will also introduce Alpha Strats, allowing traders to access professional hedge fund trading strategies with just a few clicks. 

    Alpha Strats operate as USDC vaults managed by elite traders and hedge funds. Each Alpha Strat broadens access to advanced trading strategies, structured trades and algorithmic execution to help traders perform in any market condition. Alpha Strats represents another step toward democratizing professional trading capabilities for all market participants. 

    This launch of EnclaveX marks the first phase of Enclave’s comprehensive roadmap, which includes plans for community ownership, expanded on-chain operations and a robust trader rewards program.

    #Cryptocurrency exchange
