Elon Musk’s DOGE-Themed Post Sets Twitter on Fire

Elon Musk, innovator and tech billionaire, who runs X (formerly known as Twitter), Tesla and several other major companies, has attracted the attention of his army of followers on social media. This time, Musk mentioned in his tweet his favorite digits - “420” - associated with the original meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin.

In the past, Musk has used this number multiple times in his tweets, triggering humorous and enthusiastic responses from his X followers.

420M mobile search results 😂 https://t.co/ONieHmdEZg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2024

Community eagerly responds to Musk's new "420 tweet"

The number 420 refers to 4/20 – April 20th, which is considered weed day in some circles, and additionally, DOGE fans have proclaimed it “Doge day” in the past few years.

This day seems to inspire warm and funny associations for one of the world’s wealthiest entrepreneurs because of DOGE and also, according to his tweet in 2020, because he was born “69 days after 420” – on June 28. Thus, 69 is another digit Musk finds it amusing to refer to in his Twitter posts.

At the start of last year, Musk finally managed to beat the SEC in the “420 Tesla case,” which was initiated by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018 when Musk tweeted that he was taking Tesla private at $420 with funding secured. The regulator accused him of violating U.S. securities law and sued Musk. The Ripple CTO posted a similar joke, putting XRP into it, as if congratulating Musk on the victory in court.

This time, Musk shared a tweet about “420M mobile search results” related to the X social media platform. The billionaire accompanied his tweet with a “face with tears of joy” emoji. Multiple followers of Musk (a tiny portion of his 170.8 million “X army”) got the hint and responded accordingly, supporting the joke.

Musk’s Neuralink launches its first product

Earlier this week, Musk shared that one of his most recently set up companies, Neuralink, had launched its very first product, called “Telepathy.” This historic microchip implanted in a human’s brain allows the person to control their computer and smartphone exceptionally by thinking, and through that, they can control almost any other device around, according to Musk.

The chip was implanted into the brain of a patient this week. According to Musk, the patient was recovering well at press time.