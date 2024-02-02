Advertisement
Elon Musk’s DOGE-Themed Post Sets Twitter on Fire

article image
Yuri Molchan
Biggest Dogecoin fan in world continues to drop DOGE-themed hints to Crypto Twitter
Fri, 2/02/2024 - 7:59
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Contents
Elon Musk, innovator and tech billionaire, who runs X (formerly known as Twitter), Tesla and several other major companies, has attracted the attention of his army of followers on social media. This time, Musk mentioned in his tweet his favorite digits - “420” - associated with the original meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin.

In the past, Musk has used this number multiple times in his tweets, triggering humorous and enthusiastic responses from his X followers.

Community eagerly responds to Musk's new "420 tweet"

The number 420 refers to 4/20 – April 20th, which is considered weed day in some circles, and additionally, DOGE fans have proclaimed it “Doge day” in the past few years.

This day seems to inspire warm and funny associations for one of the world’s wealthiest entrepreneurs because of DOGE and also, according to his tweet in 2020, because he was born “69 days after 420” – on June 28. Thus, 69 is another digit Musk finds it amusing to refer to in his Twitter posts.

At the start of last year, Musk finally managed to beat the SEC in the “420 Tesla case,” which was initiated by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018 when Musk tweeted that he was taking Tesla private at $420 with funding secured. The regulator accused him of violating U.S. securities law and sued Musk. The Ripple CTO posted a similar joke, putting XRP into it, as if congratulating Musk on the victory in court.

Elon Musk-Style Cryptic Tweet Issued by Tron Founder, Community Puzzled

This time, Musk shared a tweet about “420M mobile search results” related to the X social media platform. The billionaire accompanied his tweet with a “face with tears of joy” emoji. Multiple followers of Musk (a tiny portion of his 170.8 million “X army”) got the hint and responded accordingly, supporting the joke.

Twitter community responds to Elon Musk's tweet
Image via Twitter

Musk’s Neuralink launches its first product

Earlier this week, Musk shared that one of his most recently set up companies, Neuralink, had launched its very first product, called “Telepathy.” This historic microchip implanted in a human’s brain allows the person to control their computer and smartphone exceptionally by thinking, and through that, they can control almost any other device around, according to Musk.

The chip was implanted into the brain of a patient this week. According to Musk, the patient was recovering well at press time.

About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
