Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Volume Spikes on Elon Musk's Recent "420 Tesla" News

Sat, 02/04/2023 - 20:00
Yuri Molchan
DOGE meme crypto soars in trading volume after recent news related to Twitter boss Elon Musk
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

It has become known that the largest meme token by market cap value, Dogecoin, has entered the list of the top 10 crypto assets with the highest trading volume among the biggest whales on Binance Smart Chain.

WhaleStats wallet tracker has tweeted that Dogecoin has entered the top 10 list of assets with the biggest trading volume over the past 24 hours.

Binance shovels hundreds of millions of DOGE

In the meantime, the other day, Binance transferred nearly 300 million Dogecoin to anonymous wallets — that sum in crypto is worth $27.4 million. These transfers present a likely sign that crypto whales have been accumulating DOGE.

Besides, the adoption of DOGE is gradually spreading as recently, FCF Pay customers have voted for this blockchain payments processor to add Dogecoin for payments via its virtual prepaid debit cards.

BNB has so far won in the poll, but the company stated that DOGE and Ethereum would get a second chance in the next poll.

Ripple CTO "Congratulates" Elon Musk on Beating SEC by "Taking XRP Private at $420"

DOGE fan Elon Musk beats SEC in court

As reported by U.Today earlier, the biggest Dogecoin supporter Elon Musk was announced not guilty by the jury in court concerning the charges of the SEC made against him back in 2018.

The regulatory agency accused the Tesla boss of breaking the federal law on securities after he posted a tweet in which he said that he was taking Tesla private at $420 with funding secured.

Elon Musk posted a tweet to thank the jury for stating that he was innocent of the charges in the Tesla 420 take-private case.

