Elon Musk Claims Dogecoin Will Win “Hands Down” Against Bitcoin if It Scales

News
Sun, 05/16/2021 - 04:52
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Elon Musk wants to dramatically increase Dogecoin's scalability so that it can ace out Bitcoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
In his reply to a tweet that compares Dogecoin to Bitcoin, Tesla CEO Elon Musk opined that the meme cryptocurrency will win “hands down” against Bitcoin if some major changes get implemented.

Particularly, Musk wants Dogecoin’s block time and block size to increase ten times.

Musk
Image by @elonmusk

Both Bitcoin and the Shiba Inu-inspired coin have an arbitrarily set block size limit of 1 megabyte. Any larger blocks are considered to be invalid. The similarly comes as no surprise since Dogecoin was initially created as merely a meme copycat of the largest cryptocurrency.

However, the joke coin was modeled to have faster transaction times than Bitcoin. Instead of 10 minutes, miners churn out new blocks every minute, but that’s not enough for the billionaire.

Musk also wants Dogecoin’s transaction fees to drop 100 times from where they are now, an improvement that would make the cryptocurrency more attractive for commerce.

As of May 15, the average Dogecoin transaction fee is $1.59, which is 824 percent higher than it was three months ago.

No Elon Coin?

In a separate tweet, Musk claims that creating his own coin from scratch would be “a pain the neck.” However, he will be open to the idea if Doge fails to deliver on his expectations.

As reported by U.Today, Musk claimed that he was working with Dogecoin developers to make his favorite coin more efficient.

#Dogecoin News #Bitcoin News #Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

