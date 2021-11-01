Elon Musk Adds Billions to Dogecoin's Market Cap by Joking About Accepting It for Tuition Fees

Elon Musk has joked about accepting Dogecoin as a means of payments at his Texas university

The market cap of Dogecoin added $3 billion within minutes after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that his imaginary university would accept the original meme cryptocurrency as payment for tuition fees.

$3 billion in Doge market cap added since this tweet. pic.twitter.com/4nYY3IrZEV — TradingView (@tradingview) October 31, 2021

Musk also quipped that students who have a dog would be able to get an unspecified discount.

Saving my #DogeCoin so my son's can attend TITS University — Muffin_v1.14.4 (@JustinScerini) October 31, 2021

Last week, the centibillionaire sent Twitter users into a frenzy after revealing his plan to start a university named “Texas Institute of Technology & Science.”While some perceived Musk's racy proposal as juvenile and off-color, others were quick to crack their own jokes about the dirty acronym that briefly emerged as one of the top-trending topics on Twitter.It remains unclear whether Musk’s tweet was anything more than a tasteless gag, but the Dogecoin community is already saving up for tuition.

Despite a recent push from Musk, Dogecoin remains below Shiba Inu on CoinMarketCap.



