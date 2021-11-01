lumenswap_lottery
Elon Musk Adds Billions to Dogecoin's Market Cap by Joking About Accepting It for Tuition Fees

News
Mon, 11/01/2021 - 07:37
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Elon Musk has joked about accepting Dogecoin as a means of payments at his Texas university
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The market cap of Dogecoin added $3 billion within minutes after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that his imaginary university would accept the original meme cryptocurrency as payment for tuition fees.

woj
woj

Musk also quipped that students who have a dog would be able to get an unspecified discount.

Movie Giant AMC Considering Accepting Shiba Inu
Last week, the centibillionaire sent Twitter users into a frenzy after revealing his plan to start a university named “Texas Institute of Technology & Science.”

While some perceived Musk's racy proposal as juvenile and off-color, others were quick to crack their own jokes about the dirty acronym that briefly emerged as one of the top-trending topics on Twitter.     

It remains unclear whether Musk’s tweet was anything more than a tasteless gag, but the Dogecoin community is already saving up for tuition.

Despite a recent push from Musk, Dogecoin remains below Shiba Inu on CoinMarketCap.

The “Dogecoin killer” is up 7% over the past 24 hours despite a rebuke from famed whistleblower Edward Snowden.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

