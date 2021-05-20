Elon Musk Hints Dogecoin May Reach $1

Elon Musk has just taken to Twitter to talk DOGE again, posting a picture of a $1 note with a Shiba-Inu dog on it, suggesting this is his forecast of the meme-coin's price. The picture in the tweet refers to the Cyber Viking book series by Marcus Sloss.

The books are about Saudi war veteran Eric Yang, who prepares to save the Earth from an alien attack. Recalling Musk calling Doge the "people's currency," it is easy to assume that the eccentric billionaire is again shilling DOGE as the asset that will "save the world" without the world realizing it yet.

The asteroid barreling toward Earth is an alien spacecraft with hostile intent. Eric scrambles to plan, consolidate, and form his team while the rest of an oblivious society is prevented from vital information.

Image via Twitter

At press time, Dogecoin is changing hands at $0.3752, as per CoinMarketCap, after yesterday's plunge followed Bitcoin's downward trajectory from above $40,000 down by $10,000.

The Tesla CEO is a long-term DOGE fan. He often posts tweets related to DOGE and pushing the coin's price to new highs. Many believe the head of Tesla is manipulating the Doge and Bitcoin price after he recently pushed BTC into the sea of red by tweeting that it is a "dirty coin."

However, Musk's recent appearance on SNL made the meme-currency show a massive drop.