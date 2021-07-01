PointPay
PointPay

Elon Musk Explains Why You Can’t Mine DOGE with Tesla’s Dojo Supercomputer

News
Thu, 07/01/2021 - 08:37
article image
Yuri Molchan
Elon Musk states that you will not be able to mine Dogecoin with the Dojo supercomputer Tesla is working on at the moment
Elon Musk Explains Why You Can’t Mine DOGE with Tesla’s Dojo Supercomputer
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In his recent tweet, head of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk has clarified the question on whether the Dojo supercomputer that Tesla is working on at the moment, will be unable to compete with ASIC-based crypto mining.

The eccentric centibillionaire responded to the tweet of the Dogecoin core developer Michi Lumin about Dojo and DOGE.

Lumin stated that, unlike many could believe, the Dojo computer does not have a special DOGE application for running a Dogecoin node.

However, he wrote that he is busy setting up a full DOGE node on Starlink – Musk’s project on providing global satellite access to the Internet that’s being created by SpaceX.

Related
Tesla Competitor to Launch First Electric Car That Mines Bitcoin and Dogecoin

Earlier this year, Musk posted a “Dojo 4 DOGE” tweet that pushed the Dogecoin price up, leading the community to believe that Elon planned to use DOGE on Tesla’s supercomputer created for training neural networks.

However, Musk has stepped in to clarify that Dojo will not be able to mine DOGE in the way it can be mined on ASIC devices. He apologized for the confusion his tweet may have caused in the community.

Some commentators asked, however, how Musk in that case would explain his “Dojo 4 DOGE” tweet but got no response.

8399_0
Image via Twitter

Earlier this week, U.Today reported that Tesla’s rival, light electric vehicle maker Daymak based in Canada, had launched the first prototype of an electric car that would begin mining Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Ether on June 29.

#Elon Musk #Dogecoin News #Tesla News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Grayscale Sees Growing Inflows in Its Altcoin Trusts, Now Holding $31.2 Billion in Crypto
07/01/2021 - 12:17

Grayscale Sees Growing Inflows in Its Altcoin Trusts, Now Holding $31.2 Billion in Crypto
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Tron (TRX) Blockchain Starts Supporting Major Tether Rival USDC
07/01/2021 - 11:45

Tron (TRX) Blockchain Starts Supporting Major Tether Rival USDC
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Bitcoin's 'Great Hash-Power Migration' May Continue - Glassnode
07/01/2021 - 11:34

Bitcoin's 'Great Hash-Power Migration' May Continue - Glassnode
Alihuseyn Gulu-ZadaAlihuseyn Gulu-Zada