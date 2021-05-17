Elon Musk Dump Threats, Bitcoin (BTC) Might Collapse Further, Vitalik Buterin Burns SHIB: U.Today TikTok Digest

Elon Musk sends Bitcoin (BTC) to February lows with a single tweet.
@u.today
Elon Musk is now threatening to remove ##Bitcoin from ##Tesla's balance sheet ##BTC ##crypto ##news♬ Original Sound U.today News 18.05.2021 - U.Today
Vitalik Buterin burnt 90 percent of his SHIB tokens, but why?
@u.today
##Buterin has made amends to the Shiba Inu community by burning 90 percent of his ##SHIB tokens ##crypto ##news ##dogecoin♬ Original sound U.today News 18.05.2021 - U.Today
Bitcoiners should brace themselves for much worse collapse: "gold bug" Peter Schiff.
@u.today
Schiff opines on why Tesla not selling ##BTC yet is bearish ##Bitcoin ##crypto ##news♬ Original Sound U.today news 18.05.2021 - U.Today
Stay tuned for top picks of the day in crypto with U.Today's TikTok Digest!