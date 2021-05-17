Elon Musk Dump Threats, Bitcoin (BTC) Might Collapse Further, Vitalik Buterin Burns SHIB: U.Today TikTok Digest

News
Mon, 05/17/2021 - 21:49
article image
Rimma Trukhina
Elon Musk's Bitcoin (BTC) shenanigans, another scary prediction by Peter Schiff, Vitalik getting rid of SHIB tokens: this day in crypto
Elon Musk Dump Threats, Bitcoin (BTC) Might Collapse Further, Vitalik Buterin Burns SHIB: U.Today TikTok Digest
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Elon Musk sends Bitcoin (BTC) to February lows with a single tweet.

@u.today

Elon Musk is now threatening to remove ##Bitcoin from ##Tesla's balance sheet ##BTC ##crypto ##news

♬ Original Sound U.today News 18.05.2021 - U.Today

Vitalik Buterin burnt 90 percent of his SHIB tokens, but why?

@u.today

##Buterin has made amends to the Shiba Inu community by burning 90 percent of his ##SHIB tokens ##crypto ##news ##dogecoin

♬ Original sound U.today News 18.05.2021 - U.Today

Bitcoiners should brace themselves for much worse collapse: "gold bug" Peter Schiff.

@u.today
Bitball Bitball

Schiff opines on why Tesla not selling ##BTC yet is bearish ##Bitcoin ##crypto ##news

♬ Original Sound U.today news 18.05.2021 - U.Today

Stay tuned for top picks of the day in crypto with U.Today's TikTok Digest!

#Bitcoin News #Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Rimma Trukhina

Rimma has been working in crypto media for more than 5 years. She’s an editor at U.Today. Her previous experience includes head of social media at Cointelegraph. She is in contact with the many prominent people in the blockchain field, including CZ, Roger Ver, Charles Hoskinson, David Sonstebo and John McAfee. Her area of greatest interest is the influence of crypto opinion leaders, the latest blockchain developments, crypto adoption and how all of this affects our daily lives. Rimma can be contacted at rimma@u.today.

article image Elon Musk Dump Threats, Bitcoin (BTC) Might Collapse Further, Vitalik Buterin Burns SHIB: U.Today TikTok Digest
05/17/2021 - 21:49

Elon Musk Dump Threats, Bitcoin (BTC) Might Collapse Further, Vitalik Buterin Burns SHIB: U.Today TikTok Digest
Rimma TrukhinaRimma Trukhina
article image Coinbase Wallet Debuts Browser Extension for Connecting to Uniswap, SushiSwap and Other DeFi Applications
05/17/2021 - 19:35

Coinbase Wallet Debuts Browser Extension for Connecting to Uniswap, SushiSwap and Other DeFi Applications

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Ark Breaks with Elon Musk on Bitcoin, Describing Tesla's U-Turn as "Misguided"
05/17/2021 - 17:55

Ark Breaks with Elon Musk on Bitcoin, Describing Tesla's U-Turn as "Misguided"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img