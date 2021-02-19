Elon Musk Changes His Twitter Profile Pic to Bitcoin

The anime girl with Bitcoin-themed clothing that got Elon Musk's Twitter account temporarily blocked is 2018 is his new profile picture

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, has changed his Twitter profile picture to a Japanese anime girl wearing a dress with the Bitcoin logo. He, however, mentioned that it would only stay for a day.

Image by @elonmusk

The entrepreneur initially posted this picture in October 2018, the same month he shared his love of Japanese cartoons, urging his followers to buy the cryptocurrency. Back then, Twitter suspended Musk's account because of that tweet, suspecting that the Tesla CEO had fallen victim to hackers.

As reported by U.Today, the billionaire added Bitcoin to his Twitter bio in late January before Tesla revealed its $1.5 billion investment into the world's largest cryptocurrency on Feb. 8.

Earlier today, Bitcoin's market cap surpassed $1 trillion for the first time.