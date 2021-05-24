Elon Musk Calls Recent Meeting with North American Bitcoin Miners "Potentially Promising"

Elon Musk has revealed that he spoke with North American Bitcoin miners

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has just tweeted about having a meeting with the executives of North American Bitcoin mining businesses, describing them as "potentially promising."

They are "committed" to green energy and encourage miners around the globe to follow suit, according to Musk:

Spoke with North American Bitcoin miners. They committed to publish current & planned renewable usage & to ask miners WW to do so. Potentially promising.

The closed-door meeting was hosted by MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor on May 23:

Yesterday I was pleased to host a meeting between and the leading Bitcoin miners in North America. The miners have agreed to form the Bitcoin Mining Council to promote energy usage transparency & accelerate sustainability initiatives worldwide.

The list of participants included Marathon Digital, which will build a carbon neutral data center, Argo, Galaxy Digital, Hut 8 Mining, HIVE, and others.

Earlier this month, Tesla stopped accepting Bitcoin payments due to environmental concerns.

Bitcoin has jumped over 5 percent to an intraday high of $39,960 on the Musk tweet.