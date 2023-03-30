Ripple Co-Founder Joins Elon Musk in His Stance Against Further AI Development

Chris Larsen and other prominent business leaders believe that further development of AI may damage job market for 'humans' in near future

According to News.Yahoo, Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen, Twitter boss Elon Musk and Apple co-creator Steve Wozniak have signed an open letter urging AI research companies to pause the development of advanced artificial intelligence for half a year.

Larsen, Musk, Wozniak against advanced AI

Overall, more than 1,100 people have left their signatures on this letter, which requests that within the next half year, no AI that can outpace the current language processor GPT-4 should be trained. Currently, this model of AI is powering ChatGPT, made by OpenAI, as well as the Bing and Bard systems.

Elon Musk recently made several public statements against the further development of AI and against ChatGPT in particular, calling the latter "woke." This happened because ChatGPT is programmed to produce texts that will not offend users in any way.

The above-mentioned product is produced by OpenAI, the company whose foundation Musk contributed to financially in 2015. OpenAI was founded as a nonprofit project, but later on, the management made a U-turn in this regard, and Musk left the company. This was the case when OpenAI accepted large investments from Microsoft.

300 million jobs can be taken away by AI

Now, Musk is allegedly seeking to create a company that will rival OpenAI and ChatGPT. Musk, Larsen, Wozniak and the other signatories of the open letter believe that advanced AI may deprive around 300,000,000 people of jobs in the future, according to a report by the Financial Times. According to the report, around two-thirds of jobs in the U.S. and Europe may be automatized. In 63% percent of those, less than half of tasks can be performed by algorithms.

Today, as if to highlight the problem of the potentially dangerous AI development for the human job market, Musk posted a joke in which agnostic scientists launched artificial intelligence to find out if there is a god, and AI told them that from now on there is.