Dogecoin Rival FLOKI Suddenly Soars 30%

Wed, 02/22/2023 - 20:39
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Floki Inu, the meme cryptocurrency known as the rival of Dogecoin, has seen a sudden surge in its price, rising more than 25% on Feb. 22
Floki Inu, the meme cryptocurrency dubbed as the rival of Dogecoin, has seen a sudden surge in its price, jumping more than 30% on Feb. 22, according to CoinMarketCap data.

This surge has caught the attention of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors, prompting the question: why is Floki suddenly soaring?

Firstly, it's the roadmap. Floki's recently released 2023 roadmap provides transparency to the Floki community regarding the project's objectives, which includes upcoming initiatives such as the launch of a native staking program and the release of the Floki Debit Card. The roadmap's fourth phase will introduce a flagship utility product and metaverse game called Valhalla.

Additionally, Floki has just formed a tie-up with Amino Rewards, a Web3 rewards network for sports and health, which will lock all their tokens exclusively with Floki's crypto locker protocol, starting in the range of $4 million to $8 million.

Thirdly, FLOKI has been trending alongside Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Twitter, indicating a growing interest in the meme cryptocurrency within the cryptocurrency community.

Lastly, the high-flying is currently trending on StockTwits, surpassing other popular tickers like COIN, AMC, and ANKR.

Floki's recent surge underscores the project's determination to compete with other meme cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

With its clear roadmap and strategic partnerships, Floki is set to capture the attention of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors alike.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

