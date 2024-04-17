Advertisement
    Edu3Labs Released NFE Token on CEXes, CLS Global Powered the Launch

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Edu3Labs, unique Web3 educational project, shares details of release of its token NFE on major centralized exchanges
    Wed, 17/04/2024 - 12:02
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Contents
    Leading market making operator CLS Global provided launch services for the Edu3Labs project; NFE debut gained traction rapidly

    Edu3Labs introduces decentralized educational solutions

    Edu3Labs, a leading Web3 education platform backed by NFT collections and the native NFE token, shares details of its partnership with CLS Global, a provider of comprehensive liquidity solutions in crypto.

    edu3labs
    Image by Edu3Labs

    As the collaboration kicks off, CLS Global supports Edu3Labs' efforts in spheres of token distribution planning, exchange listing guidance, marketing and community building.

    Edu3Labs revolutionizes the education sector by integrating cutting-edge technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence into the learning process. The platform offers AI-driven personalized learning pathways tailored to meet the unique needs of individual students.

    Edu3Labs actively engages with a broad community and collaborates with diverse partners to advance educational technologies. The platform leads the exploration and implementation of blockchain technology applications in the field of education.

    Employing the latest developments in spheres of NFTs and cryptocurrency tokens, Edu3Labs attempts to bridge the gap between the segments of digital education in Web3 and Web2 segments.

    The tokenomical design of the project and its key operational programs are backed by NFE, the core native cryptocurrency token. The token is deployed on BNB Smart Chain (BSC), the most resource-efficient smart contracts platform.

    The NFE token acts as a decentralized token within the Edu3Labs ecosystem, facilitating interactions among content providers, students and investors to create a decentralized education economy.

    Technically, it serves various purposes within the education ecosystem, including access to educational content, rewards and in-platform transactions.

    The NFE token is designed to accelerate community participation, allowing token holders to contribute to platform development and earn rewards through community activities.

    CLS' solutions propelled NFE debut on Tier 1 exchanges

    As such, given the rapid development of the Web3 education segment, the NFE token presents investors with a novel investment opportunity driven by the growth potential of decentralized technologies.

    edu3labs
    Image by CoinGecko

    Currently, Edu3Labs’ token NFE is available on mainstream cryptocurrency trading platforms Gate.io and MEXC Global alongside the leading BSC-based DEX PancakeSwap.

    The successful debit of NFE on CEXes should be attributed to the powerful combination of effective launch mechanics and strategies implemented by CLS Global.

    As a result, the token’s price jumped to its current all-time high over $0.3 on both centralized exchanges. Simultaneously, the trading volume jumped to seven-digit values a few hours after launch. These metrics highlighted NFE for both traders and investors on leading cryptocurrency exchanges.

    The project’s release on exchanges is aligned with the growing importance of what Edu3Labs is building for the adoption of Web3 solutions in various regions across the globe.

    Thanks to balanced tokenomics and vital core ideas, amplified by the reputation and expertise of Edu3Labs’ key figurehead Mustafa Güler, the project plays a crucial role in EdTech on Web3 rails.

    As a heavy-hitting team in the sphere of liquidity management, CLS Global is always ready to back early-stage projects with its unrivaled market-making expertise and launch support services.

    The team is ready to onboard new protocols and their tokens in the inaugural phase of the starting bull run to demonstrate maximum performance and create healthy liquidity for emerging tokens with vibrant communities.

    Market participants admit that CLS Global proved itself as a trusted partner for navigating the complexities of the crypto market.

    #Edu3Labs
    Vladislav Sopov

