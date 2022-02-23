Edensol Introduces Play-to-Earn Guilds in Solana's GameFi Space: Details

Edensol, a cutting-edge GameFi ecosystem on Solana, is ready to explode onto P2E guilds segment

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Edensol, an immersive Metaverse built on Solana (SOL) blockchain, announces the new direction of its business development. The project is ready to jump on the play-to-earn guild bandwagon for a better and more profitable GameFi experience for all Solanians.

Edensol brings P2E guilds to Solana

Play-to-earn guilds have become the new mainstream in the Web3 sphere. These large communities allow players to coordinate their strategies with each other, leverage novel in-game items, exchange NFTs and so on. At the same time, for play-to-earn projects, these guilds are of paramount importance in terms of marketing and community building.

Edensol, a blockchain-based game that empowers Diablo-like gameplay with the power of Solana’s smart contracts, joins this trend with Edensol Guilds. With Edensol Guilds, players can stake NSOL, Edensol’s native crypto assets, to occupy land and fight for rare NFTs.

Technically, Edensol Guilds serve as nation-states within an immersive virtual world. Edensol Guilds can fight amongst each other in tournaments and challenges. The winners accrue land NFTs to increase their holdings and generate income in NSOL.

Then, NSOL tokens can be restaked: Edensol Guilds unlock the opportunity for GameFi enthusiasts to enter a virtuous cycle of yield generation.

How Edensol attempts to change the narrative in play-to-earn

Eventually, the guild with the most skilled and passionate players will be able to control the empire of Edensol’s lands and generate outstanding passive income.

By February 2022, Edensol managed to build addictive interactive gameplay with PvP battles, tournaments, missions, challenges and jackpots in NSOL tokens and exclusive NFTs.

Characters, accessories or land plots, are tokenized in Edensol Metaverse as non-fungible tokens. All of them can be withdrawn from the platform and sold on third-party marketplaces.

As covered by U.Today previously, Edensol (NSOL) addresses building a new-gen GameFi ecosystem on Solana, one of the fastest and most resource-efficient blockchains.

Its architecture is inspired by the iconic gameplay of games like Diablo 3 and Path of Exile (PoE). Solana-based Edensol (NSOL) is developed and maintained by high-profile Lithuania-based Golem House game studio.