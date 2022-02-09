Presenting Edensol: Revolutionary NFT Gaming Experience

Edensol changes P2E gaming on Solana as we know it

Non-fungible tokens as a technology have become a disruptive asset for the gaming industry. The reason behind it is tied to the blockchain, which acts as the core principle of NFTs. Each token represents ownership that is recorded on the blockchain and corresponds to a unique and specific piece of digital information.

NFT changes blockchain gaming

The NFT technology brings players what they have been missing all these years, while gaming companies made profits while giving nothing back to them—the ability to earn money while playing games that are based on decentralized technologies. Edensol is a product that not only provides a high-quality gaming experience but allows players to earn while enjoying their favorite game.

Numerous projects from the field have already implemented NFT technology in the gaming process. Axie Infinity is the leading NFT Metaverse that generated $3 billion in NFT sales in 2021.

In addition to Axie Infinity, there are more than 800 blockchain-based video games that allow players to earn rewards with the help of NFTs. Experts from the digital assets industry have also expressed their excitement toward the rapidly emerging P2E gaming industry. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian previously predicted that P2E gaming would become 90% of the gaming market in the next five years.

Edensol's disruptive gameplay

Edensol is a project that combines everything we love from the P2E gaming industry and traditional gaming. The game was developed by Lithuania's Golem House game studio and mimics the legendary gameplay of games like Diablo 3 and Path of Exile (PoE).

Edensol revolves around four core principles: powerful gameplay, valuable and unique NFTs, guilds and the Solana Edge. The gameplay includes all traditional elements you find in industry-leading products: quests, heroes and powerful monsters. Each Edensol player can pick a class and start his path in the Metaverse.

Valuable NFTs can be earned by winning tournaments and battles, purchased with NSOLs. Non-fungible tokens in Edensol Metaverse can also easily be sold on the Edensol marketplace or on large NFT exchanges like OpenSea and Mintable.

Players who like to play in large groups can always join a guild in Edensol, which is staking NSOL tokens to occupy more land and fight for rare NFTs. The income from each piece of land is being redistributed among guild members, but at the same time, each guild is responsible for its land that can be raided at any time by another group of players.

As an underlying technology, Edensol utilizes Solana blockchain that allows making thousands of transactions for low costs compared to Ethereum's fees. By using an easily scalable blockchain, Edensol is available to provide players with lightning-fast NFT transaction processing and make in-game transactions cost close to zero.