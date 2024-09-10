    Early Bitcoin Miner Wakes up With Enormous 8,692% Profit

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Staggering 8,692% profit triggers epic early Bitcoin miner awakening
    Tue, 10/09/2024 - 16:02
    Early Bitcoin Miner Wakes up With Enormous 8,692% Profit
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A new shockwave hit the cryptocurrency market when, as became known thanks to a report from Whale Alert, an unknown ancient Bitcoin (BTC) miner woke up after more than 10 years of hibernation.

    Advertisement

    The address "14CZ9" transferred 19 BTC, worth more than $1 million at current prices to the address "bc1qw6." These coins did not go anywhere else, though, and are still stored at the new address.

    Related
    Michael Saylor Supports Bitcoin Recovery With Epic “Orange Pill” “Matrix” Statement
    Tue, 09/10/2024 - 13:44
    Michael Saylor Supports Bitcoin Recovery With Epic “Orange Pill” “Matrix” Statement
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Supports Bitcoin Recovery With Epic “Orange Pill” “Matrix” Statement
    3 Things Bitcoin (BTC) Needs to Hit $60,000
    Analyst Reveals Crucial Ethereum (ETH) Price Level: Don't Miss It
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Outbids $13 Million Bitcoin Prediction by Michael Saylor

    The first transactions of this ancient Bitcoiner were made 11 years ago, on Nov. 28, 2013. At that time, the price of the cryptocurrency was just over $1,000.

    Advertisement

    However, the price per BTC continued to fall, but the unknown investor continued to accumulate. By June 2014, they had accumulated 19 BTC, which by those standards was just over $12,500. 

    Years later, this volume of cryptocurrency is estimated at more than a million dollars, and the total profit can be estimated at 8.692%. This means that our unknown miner achieved an average return of 870% per year of ownership. 

    Article image
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    The fact that this is a miner is indicated by the way the funds were partially transferred to the unknown investor's wallet, as well as the fact that he received part of his Bitcoin from a CoinJoin address - a protocol that combines multiple transactions from different sources and senders into one.

    Related
    3 Things Bitcoin (BTC) Needs to Hit $60,000
    Tue, 09/10/2024 - 13:30
    3 Things Bitcoin (BTC) Needs to Hit $60,000
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Such awakenings are rarely met with applause in the crypto community, where the consensus view among market participants is that ancient Bitcoin addresses are waking up mainly to lock in profits on their coins, which often run into the thousands of percent.

    If we take "the glass is half full" mantra into consideration, then perhaps this investor has woken up to transfer their BTC to a new "bc1" address, which is considered more advanced and secure.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Sep 10, 2024 - 15:58
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 10
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Sep 10, 2024 - 15:37
    $150 Million in Ethereum Disappear - Do Whales Know Something?
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CTH|Fundamental Labs, Axlflops, and MetaEra Announce Speakers for Palo Alto AI X Web3 Summit
    VOIP Finance Reports Jaw-Dropping MEXC Debut
    Transforming CX: Discover What’s Next at the World CX Summit and Awards
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Early Bitcoin Miner Wakes up With Enormous 8,692% Profit
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 10
    $150 Million in Ethereum Disappear - Do Whales Know Something?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD