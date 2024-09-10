    $850 Million in Bitcoin Sees Quick Sell-Off – What's Going On?

    Yuri Molchan
    Massive amount of BTC sold quickly as Bitcoin price went up
    Tue, 10/09/2024 - 13:26
    $850 Million in Bitcoin Sees Quick Sell-Off – What's Going On?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Cryptocurrency trader and analyst Ali Martinez, famous for his frequently posted crypto price predictions on the X platform, has published a chart that shows a staggering Bitcoin sell-off as the leading digital currency made a price increase.

    As Bitcoin rose by 5.25% and reached the $57,520 zone earlier today, short-sellers, Martinez revealed, rushed to dump a massive 14,816 chunk of Bitcoin, selling it for almost $850,000 million.

    He tweeted to his X followers: “Short-term #Bitcoin holders seized the recent price jump to offload approximately 14,816 $BTC, valued at nearly $850 million!” sharing data provided by CryptoQuant.

    Since Friday, Bitcoin has demonstrated a 7.55% increase followed by a minor decline of 1.5% earlier today. However, BTC quickly regained that marginal loss and is trading at the $57,000 price level now.

    Whales have certainly increased their activity now that the Bitcoin price has pumped a little. According to the popular blockchain tracker Whale Alert, approximately 20 hours ago, two hefty cryptocurrency transactions were spotted, carrying 4,699 BTC and 3,300 BTC. These transfers were the equivalents of $258,134,540 and $181,243,985. They were transferred between anonymous blockchain addresses.

    Dormant Bitcoin wallets reactivated 

    The above-mentioned data source also spread the word about an ancient Bitcoin wallet, which was brought back from a nearly 11-year hibernation. This address holds 19 BTC, currently worth an impressive $1,083,541 in fiat.

    There has been a whole spree of these dormant wallets returning to life over the past week. On Sept. 9, data about a dormant wallet containing 146 BTC worth $8,094,469 was shared by Whale Alert on the X social media platform. That was a 9,985% value increase from 2013, when this BTC was worth $80,257.

    On Friday, two dormant wallets came back to life, and one of them was last used in 2012, the year close to the time of Satoshi Nakamoto’s disappearance from the public radar. That wallet showed a staggering value increase of 500,772% as the 31 BTC soared in price from $362 in 2012 to $1,813,156 in 2024.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

