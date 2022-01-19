Dvision LAND NFTs to Be Minted on Polygon Network (MATIC)

One of the fastest and cheapest EVM-compatible blockchains is going to be integrated by Dvision Network multi-chain ecosystem

Dvision Network, a blockchain-based metaverse ecosystem with NFTs, expands its bet on a multi-chain approach. Its mechanisms are going to be activated on Polygon Network (formerly Matic Network), a trending smart contracts platform.

Dvision Network explodes on Polygon: Details

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Dvision Netwok on its social media platforms and blogs, the support of the Polygon Network on Dvision is now finalized.

As such, the protocol now works on Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Polygon (MATIC).

Dvision’s representatives shared that the strategic partnership was inked with Polygon (MATIC) back in September 2020. Dvision was among the first mainstream dApps to integrate Polygon’s sidechain.

The collaboration supercharges the low-cost and resource-efficient tokenomical design of Dvision with its lightning-fast transactions, which are handled for trivial fees.

By Q1, 2022, more than 3,000 decentralized applications of all sorts (including GameFi and play-to-earn protocols) are up and running on Polygon’s platform.

NFT LAND Sale 2 is in the cards

Following the announcement of the rollout of its Polygon-based version, Dvision shares the details of its much-anticipated second NFT sale. Together with Polygon Studios, Dvision engineers will mint a new drop of tokens on Polygon.

The upcoming NFTs will be available in the Polygon-based marketplace, including Dvision’s native trading platform. The exact timeline of the release and the mint prices will be revealed soon.

Moreover, in 2022, Dvision Network is going to deploy a number of cross-chain bridges to turn its multi-chain architecture into a unified system for frictionless, low-cost value transfer.

As covered by U.Today previously, Dvision is one of the first protocols to introduce blockchain-based tokenomics to the segments of augmented and virtual reality. It has already released some characters and pieces of land as non-fungible tokens.

DVI token is Dvision’s core utility and governance token. It is set to serve as a backbone element of the protocol’s economics. As a result of a massive listing campaign that took place in Q2-Q3, 2021, DVI token is available for DeFi, GameFi and NFT enthusiasts on a number of centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency trading platforms.