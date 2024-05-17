Advertisement
    droppGroup Introduces droppLink Platform for AI Resource Tokenization

    Vladislav Sopov
    droppGroup's droppLink allows owners of geo-distributed computation resources for AI to generate income proportionally to their contribution
    Fri, 17/05/2024 - 14:45
    A new platform is being promoted as an intelligent cutting-edge service that is expected to transform AI development and management across multiple programmable blockchains. 

    droppGroup launches droppLink, new-gen AI service for various use cases

    droppGroup, an innovator in addressing the challenges of AI and blockchain technology, has announced the launch of droppLink, its proprietary AI platform for decentralized ML-powered computations.

    The droppLink architecture abstracts computational requirements, facilitates micropayments and democratizes data contributions, providing users with ownership and control. 

    This process maintains data ownership rights while providing a transparent, immutable record of usage via its proof-of-gen and Data Genesis protocols.

    droppGroup cofounder and CEO Gurps Rai is excited by the unmatched potential of the new release at the intersection of AI and blockchain:

    droppLink ensures unmatched data integrity and streamlines AI development by tokenizing every action in an AI model's lifecycle on multiple blockchains including Solana, Polygon, Ethereum, Base and Hyperledger Fabric 2.5.

    On the platform, stakeholders, referred to as Computational Resource Patrons (CRPs), support infrastructure costs and share in the revenue generated by the AI processes they enable.

    droppGroup's Christopher Kelly will be speaking at AWS Summit

    droppGroup сofounder and president Christopher J. Kelly highlights the innovative and democratic design of his product and its paramount importance for the both Web3 and AI segments:

    At the nexus of physical and digital, droppGroup is pushing the envelope in multi-modal AI systems, bringing sophisticated solutions to market. droppLink exemplifies our commitment to ethical, responsible AI development that benefits all stakeholders.

    Kelly will be speaking at the AWS Summit on May 22. He will be a guest on the monitoring and evaluation panel at the event, set to be hosted at LAAWS Summit Los Angeles. 

    There, the droppGroup president and cofounder will discuss data integrity in AI and how this principle guides the company’s primary mission.

    AI coins are up by 1.42% in the last 24 hours, CoinMarketCap data says.

    #AI
    Vladislav Sopov

