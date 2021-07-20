Drop Under $1 Will Make ADA Crash Further Quickly: Bitcoiner Max Keiser

News
Tue, 07/20/2021 - 09:33
article image
Yuri Molchan
Famous Bitcoin maximalist warns that, should Cardano's ADA go below the $1 level, it may continue rolling down to another major low
Drop Under $1 Will Make ADA Crash Further Quickly: Bitcoiner Max Keiser
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Prominent Bitcoin maximalist, financial expert, investor and RT anchor Max Keiser has taken to Twitter to share his prediction of the possible route Cardano's ADA may take in the short term.

Keiser believes that ADA, which is trading at $1.06 at press time (down from the $1.13 mark on the screenshot shared in the tweet), is likely to plunge to $0.50 once it breaks below $1.

Overall, Max Keiser has always been negative on ADA and other altcoins, including Ethereum, believing that Bitcoin is the only real and worthy cryptocurrency that exists out there.

Cardano attracts lots of commercial interest

According to a recent video posted by IOHK and Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, there is a lot of good stuff happening with Cardano at the moment.

In particular, he mentioned the accumulation of a great amount of value, the tripling of the "Cardano ecosystem population" and ADA being added to Grayscale's list of crypto-based trusts. This is now Grayscale's third-largest crypto holding.

Last month, Cardano launched the Alonzo Blue upgrade and is now preparing to launch Alonzo White and Alonzo Purple. The latter will likely be performed in two stages.

Related
Cardano Reaches Another Crucial Milestone That Brings It Closer to Smart Contracts

Preparing to launch native assets and smart contracts

Overall, according to Hoskinson, since the Mary upgrade was launched this year, thousands of NFTs have been bought and sold on Cardano. A large amount of native assets is about to be launched on the network and DeFi apps as well.

Smart contracts will also be implemented soon, the IOHK founder stated, promising that the upcoming 90 days will be hectic.

#Max Keiser #Cardano News #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Mastercard Advances Its Presence in Crypto, Teases Eased Crypto-to-Fiat Exchange for Businesses
07/20/2021 - 13:03
Mastercard Advances Its Presence in Crypto, Teases Eased Crypto-to-Fiat Exchange for Businesses
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Dr. Doom Roubini Says Bitcoin Should Drop Much Lower, Wonders If Tether Will Push BTC Up As It Was Before
07/20/2021 - 13:03
Dr. Doom Roubini Says Bitcoin Should Drop Much Lower, Wonders If Tether Will Push BTC Up As It Was Before
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image WiV Technology (WIVA) to Advance Georgian Wine's Global Presence with Blockchain-based Tools
07/20/2021 - 13:00
WiV Technology (WIVA) to Advance Georgian Wine's Global Presence with Blockchain-based Tools
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov