Dolce & Gabbana Wants to Crown Dogecoin Fan Elon Musk as "King of Crypto"

News
Sun, 09/26/2021 - 18:33
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Will Elon Musk be crowned as the new crypto king?
Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana has suggested that Tesla CEO Elon Musk should be anointed as the king of crypto if ends up owning the Doge Crown.

The piece of jewelry is part of the fashion giant’s first collection of non-fungible tokens that was launched in partnership with Polygon-based digital token marketplace UNXD earlier this month.

The Doge Crown, which features seven blue sapphires and 142 diamonds, was designed by none other than Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana themselves.  

The crown has nothing to do with the meme cryptocurrency or its most famous cheerleaders since it was named after the former title of the supreme authority of Venice.

The buyer will get 4K rendered animation and 4K rendered stills of the item as well as its physical version.

The current bid is $501,819, which was placed by user ethmad, appears to be just pocket change for Musk. The auction is ending in three days and 21 hours.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

