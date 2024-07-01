Advertisement
    Dogwifhat (WIF) Overshadows Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Key Metric

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The meme cryptocurrency sector is in the process of stunning recovery
    Mon, 1/07/2024 - 5:14
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Solana-based meme coin upstart dogwifhat (WIF) has managed to outperform both Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) by daily trading volume, according to data provided by CoinGecko

    Over the past 24 hours, WIF has recorded nearly $600 million in trading volume. 

    Pepe (PEPE), another prominent meme coin, is in second place with $518 million worth of trading volume over the same period of time. 

    For comparison, DOGE, the undisputed meme coin sector leader, is only in third place with $424 million. 

    Shiba Inu, the second-biggest meme coin with a market cap of $10.2 billion, is only in sixth place with a relatively modest trading volume of $172 million. In fact, it has fallen below Bonk (BONK) and Floki Inu (Floki Inu). The two aforementioned meme coins have recorded $208 million and $191 million worth of trading volume, respectively. 

    The figures show that traders show more interest in less established meme coins compared to the current market leaders. 

    The meme coin revival

    Overall, the entire meme coin sector is in the green, with some prominent meme coins (such as WIF and Bonk) recording double-digit price gains.

    On Sunday, Murad Mahmudov, a well-known financial analyst, suggested that the meme coin could be in the process of building a massive descending wedge on higher time frames.   

    In the meantime, PeiPei (PEIPEI) has found itself among the leaders of the meme coin sector with its trading volume approaching the $150 million mark. The relatively obscure altcoin is up as much as much 37% over the past 24 hours, becoming one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in the top 10. 

    #Dogwifhat WIF #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

